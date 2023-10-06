Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.50% of UMB Financial worth $44,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

