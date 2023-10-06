Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,112,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

