Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $30,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

DLB stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock worth $7,966,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

