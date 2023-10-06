Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $39,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,728,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.50. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

