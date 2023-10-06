Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $50.10 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.59% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.6% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 365,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $18,963,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 50.8% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 202.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,333 shares of company stock worth $2,766,541 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.