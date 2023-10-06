Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 18,406 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

