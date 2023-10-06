Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 23,544 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.31% of Central Garden & Pet worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777 over the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

