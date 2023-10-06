Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 41,988 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of Trimble worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.