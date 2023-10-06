Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 52,541 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $37,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $54.63 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.