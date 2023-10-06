Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 5,925 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 2.1 %

SYY opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

