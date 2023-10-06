Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Buys 287,097 Shares

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Free Report) insider Wolf Martinick purchased 287,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$23,254.86 ($14,812.01).

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

