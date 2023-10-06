Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 797 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.