Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

