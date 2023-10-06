Breakwater Capital Group Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

