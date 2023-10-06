Breakwater Capital Group Has $315,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

