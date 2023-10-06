Breakwater Capital Group Invests $357,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,943,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,532,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTES opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $101.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
