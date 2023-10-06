Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

