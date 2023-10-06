Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

