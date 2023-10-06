Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
