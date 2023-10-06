Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

