British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,458.41

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,458.41 ($29.72) and last traded at GBX 2,462.50 ($29.77), with a volume of 3359994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,507 ($30.30).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,594.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,677.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,968.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,518 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £780.58 ($943.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $121,437. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.