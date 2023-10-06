Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 369.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 74,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.