Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

IMGN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

