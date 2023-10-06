Brokers Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

