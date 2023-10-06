Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Caleres also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,253. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Caleres by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Caleres by 45.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

