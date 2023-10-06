Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.63. Approximately 255,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,536,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $31,528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.