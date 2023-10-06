Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.10. DocGo has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $735,535. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $868,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile



DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

