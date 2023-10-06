Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $126.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

NYSE COF opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

