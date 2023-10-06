Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.26

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.27 billion and $6.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.58 or 0.05896443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,144,337,202 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

