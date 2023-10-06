Casper Price Hits $0.0321 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Casper has a market capitalization of $364.48 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,061,677,207 coins and its circulating supply is 11,367,643,683 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,061,085,131 with 11,367,085,676 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.030969 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,060,662.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

