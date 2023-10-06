CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after buying an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.04 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
