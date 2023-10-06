Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.82. 250,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,839. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

