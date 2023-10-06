Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,336,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,336,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.