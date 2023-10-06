Centene Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

