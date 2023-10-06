Centurion (CNT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $201.68 Million

Centurion (CNT) traded 183.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $201.68 million and approximately $145.79 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.33302462 USD and is up 45.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

