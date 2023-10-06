Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 349,350 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kroger worth $44,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 738,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

