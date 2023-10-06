Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Avery Dennison worth $111,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.04. 13,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.