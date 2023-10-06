Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,091 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of RB Global worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RB Global by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 729,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth $107,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in RB Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 156,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 62,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

