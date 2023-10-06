Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $62.20 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.58. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

