Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 199,235 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199,235 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 13,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,033. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

