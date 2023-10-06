Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 866,727 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866,727 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 95,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,991. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

