Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $273.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38), with a volume of 425505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.80 ($3.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($13.96) to GBX 1,140 ($13.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,238.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.12.

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell bought 81,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £261,587.20 ($316,193.88). Insiders own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.