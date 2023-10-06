Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $273.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38), with a volume of 425505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.80 ($3.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($13.96) to GBX 1,140 ($13.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
In other news, insider Philip Caldwell bought 81,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £261,587.20 ($316,193.88). Insiders own 39.63% of the company’s stock.
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
