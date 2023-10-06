Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $119,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $200.43 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

