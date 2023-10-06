Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $186.18 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $186,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $308.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.