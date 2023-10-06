Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $61,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $636.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,866. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.