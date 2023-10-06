Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $114,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.66. 117,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

