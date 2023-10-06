Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.04 and its 200 day moving average is $459.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

