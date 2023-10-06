Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $80,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 131,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

