Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,413 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $68,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 570,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,387. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

