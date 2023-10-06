Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,615 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $78,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.70. 114,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,793. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

