Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

NYSE CB opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

